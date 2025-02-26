Effortless Wireless Charging Anywhere with the ChargeUltra Gen 2

Let’s face it—keeping all your devices charged and ready to go can feel like an endless juggling act. Between tangled cords, limited outlets, and the constant hunt for the right fast wireless charger, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the chaos of modern tech. If you’ve ever wished for a simpler, tidier way to power up your essentials, you’re not alone. The good news? There’s a smarter solution that tackles all of these frustrations head-on, combining convenience, efficiency, and sleek design into one compact package.

Enter the ChargeUltra, a innovative 3-in-1 wireless charger that’s here to declutter your space and streamline your charging routine. Whether you’re at home, at the office, or on the go, this foldable, multi-device charger promises to keep your smartphone, smartwatch, and wireless headphones powered up—all at the same time. With advanced features like MagSafe and Qi2 compatibility, fast charging speeds, and a durable yet portable design, it’s designed to make your life easier while looking great doing it.

Efficient and Versatile Charging with the ChargeUltra Gen 2

Early bird specials are now available for the unusual project from roughly $49 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the purchase price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : 3-in-1 wireless charging for smartphones, smartwatches, and headphones with 15W, 3W, and 5W power outputs respectively.

MagSafe and Qi2 compatibility for wide device support, high-speed charging, and enhanced safety.

Compact, foldable design (0.6 inches thick) with adjustable phone stand (180° tilt) and watch holder (120° range).

Durable aluminum alloy shell for heat dissipation and long-lasting performance with a sleek metallic finish.

Certified for safety (CE, FC, RoHS) and airline carry-on compliance, ensuring reliability and portability.

The ChargeUltra Gen 2 3-in-1 wireless charger provides a practical and efficient solution for powering multiple devices simultaneously. Designed to charge a smartphone, smartwatch, and wireless headphones at the same time, it combines advanced charging technology with a sleek, portable design. Whether used at home, in the office, or while traveling, its compact and foldable structure ensures convenience without compromising performance.

If and when the ChargeUltra campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2025. To learn more about the ChargeUltra 3-in-1 wireless charger project consider the promotional video below.

At the heart of the ChargeUltra Gen 2 is its advanced wireless charging technology, which supports both MagSafe and Qi2 certifications. This compatibility allows it to work seamlessly with a wide range of devices, including the latest smartphones and accessories. The charger delivers 15W fast charging for phones, 3W for smartwatches, and 5W for headphones, making sure efficient power delivery for all your essential devices. The Qi2 standard enhances not only charging speed but also safety and reliability, making it a dependable addition to any tech setup.

Innovative and Practical Design

The ChargeUltra wireless charger stands out with its thoughtful and adaptable design. Its foldable structure collapses to a slim 0.6 inches, making it highly portable and ideal for travel. The adjustable phone stand tilts up to 180°, while the watch holder offers a 120° range, allowing users to customize viewing angles for added convenience. Additionally, the 360° rotating base, secured with air pressure fixation, enables effortless positioning on smooth surfaces. Whether working, streaming, or organizing a workspace, this flexibility enhances usability and comfort.

Durability is a key feature of the ChargeUltra Gen 2. Its aluminum alloy shell not only provides a modern, premium aesthetic but also improves heat dissipation, making sure the device remains cool during extended use. This robust material resists wear and tear, offering long-lasting performance. The metallic finish complements contemporary workspaces, blending functionality with style.

Safety and Reliability

Safety is a priority in the design of the ChargeUltra Gen 2. With CE, FC, and RoHS certifications, it meets stringent international safety and quality standards. These certifications confirm that the charger is free from hazardous materials and operates reliably under various conditions. Its compliance with airline carry-on regulations further enhances its practicality for frequent travelers, allowing users to pack it with confidence.

The charger’s design also emphasizes organization and efficiency. Clearly defined charging zones prevent interference between devices, making sure stable and uninterrupted power delivery. This eliminates the clutter of multiple cables and chargers, helping maintain a tidy workspace. By consolidating charging needs into one compact station, it simplifies daily routines and reduces the need for additional accessories.

A Comprehensive Charging Solution

The ChargeUltra Gen 2 offers more than just wireless charging—it provides a streamlined and reliable solution for modern lifestyles. With its MagSafe and Qi2 compatibility, fast charging capabilities, foldable design, and rigorous safety certifications, it stands out as a versatile and dependable choice. Whether at a desk or on the move, this 3-in-1 charger ensures devices remain powered and ready for use, delivering both convenience and efficiency.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 3-in-1 wireless charger, jump over to the official ChargeUltra crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals