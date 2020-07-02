Solgaard HomeBase speaker, charger and amplifer

Solgaard has launched a three new products via Kickstarter this week in the form of a new speaker and wireless charging combination system complete with built-in amplifier, a small portable Solar Boombox speaker and powerful portable 20,000mAh battery pack, designed to enable you to charge your mobile phones and listen to music wherever you may be.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the wireless charging shelf and speaker system all constructed from recycled ocean plastic. Earlybird pledges are now available from $79 for the 20,000 mAh Solar Juicepack with worldwide delivery expected to take place around November 2020.

“We built Boombox to work seamlessly with our HomeBase wireless charger. Boombox powers up in 2 additional ways USB-C and solar. We recommend charging via HomeBase wireless or via cable and using solar to keep you topped up on the go. “

“We owe all of our success to our Kickstarter community and we will forever be thankful for you. You’ve got first dibs to get discounted products – and the first units to ship. All electronics are backed by a 1 Year Guarantee. Covers all products in our Wireless Charging Series. Guaranteed to be free of manufacturing defects. Guaranteed to function properly.”

– Solar Boombox: 16cm long, 9cm tall, 5cm wide/6.3in long, 3.5in tall, 2in wide/Weight: 500g or 1lb

– Solar Juicepack: 16cm long, 9cm tall, 2cm wide/6.3in long, 3.5in tall, 0.79in wide/Weight: 330g or 0.73lbs

– HomeBase: 36cm long, 13.5cm tall, 13.5cm wide/14.2in long, 5.3in tall, 5.3in wide/Weight: 680g or 1.5lbs

Source : Kickstarter

