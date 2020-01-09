Cat S32 rugged Android smartphone unveiled

Cat has announced a new rugged Android smartphone at CES 2020, the Cat S32 and the handset comes with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10.

The Cat S32 is equipped with a 5.5 inch HD+ display and the screen is designed to be used when you are wearing gloves or have wet fingers.

The handset comes with a Helio A20 processor and it also features 3GB of RAM, plus it comes with 32GB of included storage and a microSD card slot.

The handset also features a 4200 mAh battery and a 5 megapixel front camera and a 13 megapixel rear cameras. It is designed to b a rugged smartphone and it conformed to IP68 and MIL SPEC 810G.

Here are the key specifications:

Powerful 4,200mAh battery

Water / Dust proof (IP68), Drop tested to 1.8M onto steel, MIL SPEC 810G, DragonTrail Pro glass

Waterproof Smartphone – up to 1.5 meters for 35 minutes

5.5″ HD+ 18×9 display optimised for outdoor use with a touchscreen that can be used with wet fingers or when wearing gloves

Android 10 (with upgrade to 11)

3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Expandable Storage (microSD™)

Mediatek Helio A20 MT 6761D chipset, 1.8GHz quad-core processor

13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

LTE Cat 6, VoLTE, VoWiFi

Textured, extra grip design

Programmable Shortcut Key useful for Push to Talk (PTT), SOS (Lone worker app), or to easily launch its torch or camera

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

3.5mm audio jack

Curated apps and content catalogue

Dual SIM – Nano SIM + microSD™

2-year warranty

You can find out more details about the new Cat S32 smartphone over at Cat at the link below, the handset will retail for 299 Euros.

Source Cat

