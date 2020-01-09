Cat S32 rugged Android smartphone unveiled

Cat has announced a new rugged Android smartphone at CES 2020, the Cat S32 and the handset comes with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10.
The Cat S32 is equipped with a 5.5 inch HD+ display and the screen is designed to be used when you are wearing gloves or have wet fingers.
The handset comes with a Helio A20 processor and it also features 3GB of RAM, plus it comes with 32GB of included storage and a microSD card slot.
The handset also features a 4200 mAh battery and a 5 megapixel front camera and a 13 megapixel rear cameras. It is designed to b a rugged smartphone and it conformed to IP68 and MIL SPEC 810G.
Here are the key specifications:
- Powerful 4,200mAh battery
- Water / Dust proof (IP68), Drop tested to 1.8M onto steel, MIL SPEC 810G, DragonTrail Pro glass
- Waterproof Smartphone – up to 1.5 meters for 35 minutes
- 5.5″ HD+ 18×9 display optimised for outdoor use with a touchscreen that can be used with wet fingers or when wearing gloves
- Android 10 (with upgrade to 11)
- 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Expandable Storage (microSD™)
- Mediatek Helio A20 MT 6761D chipset, 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- LTE Cat 6, VoLTE, VoWiFi
- Textured, extra grip design
- Programmable Shortcut Key useful for Push to Talk (PTT), SOS (Lone worker app), or to easily launch its torch or camera
- Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Curated apps and content catalogue
- Dual SIM – Nano SIM + microSD™
- 2-year warranty
You can find out more details about the new Cat S32 smartphone over at Cat at the link below, the handset will retail for 299 Euros.
Source Cat