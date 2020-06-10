Hybrid sunglasses combine carbon fiber and renewable plant-based acetate

New Hybrid sunglasses use a unique construction method that uses both high quality carbon fibre together with a renewable plant-based acetate, to create rugged sunglasses with seven layer polarised lenses. a range of different frame styles are available all fitted with five layer barrel hinges and carbon fibre temples. Early bird pledges are available from $71 or £56 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during August 2020.

“One of our true passions is to find a balance between great materials, affordability and class. The quality and durability of our products is of major concern to us and would we never release anything that we feel would violate this. Those who know us by now knows that our main objective is to beat the market prices while using the best materials possible. To give you reliable sunglasses that can take a lot of damage and are not absurdly overpriced. Why buy new glasses constantly when you can have a pair that continues to last through all conditions?”

“Since the wayfarer model has been around since the early 50’s it is a must in any sunglasses collection. This is our take on the classic. A flexible, durable and lightweigh model that will hold up to any standards. The lenses might just be the most important part of a pair of sunglasses. And what good would they do if they didn’t match the high quality of the frames? We have searched long and hard to find the right lenses and are proud to present the lenses for our new Hybrid sunglasses.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals