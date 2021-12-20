Carbon Fiber modular power bank from $92

Unlimited Power has unveiled their latest creation in the form of the Carbon Fiber modular power bank. Designed to enable you to carry just the right amount of emergency power you require for your everyday adventures. The upgraded version includes exchangeable batteries enabling you to quickly swap out and customize the power bank to your exact power needs. Each battery weighs only 110g and has a volume of 73 cubic centimeters. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $92 or £68 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Earlier this year, we launched the first generation of batteries exchangeable power bank on Kickstarter and gained huge success. After fulfilling all rewards and collecting feedback from our users, obviously, we know you love it! Now, we are excited to introduce you to Carbon Fiber Power Bank with Exchangeable Batteries, the upgraded version that has carbon fiber surface of multiple colors and higher power output. It can be easily taken out and used with high aesthetic and functional value.”

If the Carbon Fiber crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2022. To learn more about the Carbon Fiber modular power bank project view the promotional video below.

“The Carbon Fiber is composed of a single charging module + a dual charging module + three batteries, and each battery has 5000mAh capacity. Besides, the dual charging module can be also connected to the power supply as a fixed charging. Whenever you need a power bank with full battery, you can take it from the double battery module so that unlimited power supply can be realized. This product is equipped with PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 fast charging, and the fast charge function is compatible with all fast charging devices. In addition, the hardware has been upgraded that it can output 20W power.”

“The power bank uses nylon insulation material and built-in NTC thermistor, independent circuit protection module to prevent short circuits, and has a good heat dissipation. Also, the charging modules are connected to the batteries tightly through neodymium magnets.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the modular power bank

Source : Kickstarter

