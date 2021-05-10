Motion carbon fiber bike from $899

Motion is a new ultra lightweight yet durable carbon fiber bike designed by Tiemoth Smith and launched via Indiegogo. Constructed from thermoplastic carbon fiber composite the bike has been designed to provide a smooth ride and weighs less than 22lbs.

The bikes carbon fiber frame is 61 times stronger than Steel and 15 times stronger than Titanium, the bike’s 154Gpa Tensile Modulus and 2950Mpa Tensile Strength translate into a lighter yet much stronger frame. “So, if you want to stay on the move taking your bike with you when you can’t ride it, MOTION makes it unbelievably light and easy to do it!”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $899 or £638 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 57% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Motion campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Motion carbon fiber bike project review the promotional video below.

“Only carbon fiber and integrated molding technology can achieve lighter weight and longer durability. Over the last decade, Motion has launched many classic bikes around the world. However, the MOTION carbon fiber bike on market are way too expensive. Therefore, after receiving feedback from our customers, we’ve created this brand new MOTION carbon fiber bike that is extremely lightweight, classic in style, with clean and beautiful lines, made up of high-quality branded parts, affordable to most of our customers without compromising its superb quality.”

“After countless crash tests, this is proven to be the high-spec mountain bike that is comparable to any carbon fiber bike on the market that has a much higher price. We’d like to give back to our customers for their support for the Motion brand and also take this chance to introduce the game-changing carbon fiber bicycles. Lighter also means faster, which is what made us design the MOTION Carbon Fiber Bike with an SRAM SX11 Speed Dial 1*11. After all, this very special carbon fiber bike is stronger yet far lighter than aluminum. Its aerodynamic carbon fiber frame allows the bike to travel within 45 kilometers faster than “other light bikes in the same category” by 85 seconds!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the carbon fiber bike, jump over to the official Motion crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals