Candycords colored curly cables designed for musicians

Luke Brennan and the team at myVolts have returned to Kickstarter to launch their 4th campaign Candycords, offering a selection of coloured curly cables designed to be “hard wearing” and provide a tangle free experience. The Candycords audio cables were developed in collaboration with musicians and are available in a wide variety of different versions depending on your needs. Featuring high quality gold plated 3.5mm jack connectors as well as 6.35mm in straight or right angle configurations. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $9 or £7 (depending on current exchange rates).

Colored curly cables

“You can hear a solid ‘snap-crunch’ when you plug them in, but that is no gimmick, it’s the sound of a well made connector fitting well into its slot. We designed the cables using a special thermoplastic rubber that makes them hardwearing while comfortable to handle. With this, we also solved the problem of tangled cables. Our Candycords are virtually untangleable. We know you already own some typical black audio cables. Upgrade your setup with our modern colours by using these 70cm straight to right angle 3.5mm stereo cables.”

If the Candycords crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Candycords colored curly cables project play the promotional video below.

” If you think the colour selection is just for the looks you’re wrong! The distinctive and unique colours make it easy to identify what gear is plugged in where – a common problem for all the musicians we spoke to. Are your cables too short? Or maybe they’re too long? We sorted that out for you with these curly cables. They stretch to over twice their original length. We have developed a whole family of cables, no matter what your device, we’ve got a cable for it.”

“This is the fourth myVolts Kickstarter campaign. The first, in 2014, was “Z-charge”, an award winning “saddle-bag” for USB charging on both sides of your bed. We then followed that up with Ripcord in 2016 – A way to USB power your devices. Stylish, reliable and hard-wearing, Ripcord has gone on to become the leading brand in USB to DC power cables worldwide. Earlier this year myVolts extended the Ripcord range with ReVolt, a way to USB power any battery powered devices. All campaigns were successful and show a desire at myVolts to continue to challenge the way we do things, through careful consideration and innovation, with the end user in mind. Candycords continue on that path, we hope you see all the benefits and enjoy them as much as we do.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the colored curly cables, jump over to the official Candycords crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

