Canadian Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sold out in four minutes

Honda has confirmed that it’s street legal, but track-focused Limited Edition version of the Civic Type R sold out in Canada in only minutes. Canadian buyers had only 100 of the yellow Type R Limited Edition models available in the country, and the entire allotment sold out in four minutes. Orders began on May 21 at 1 PM ET and required buyers to put down a $1000 deposit.

Minutes after the order banks opened, all 100 versions of the car were gone. The vehicle comes in a unique Phoenix Yellow paint color and has other tweaks. Those tweaks include lightweight, forged aluminum wheels from BBS that claim to reduce unsprung weight by 18 pounds.

Honda also reduced the sound deadening materials to reduce weight further. The wheels were shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires for improved handling performance. Contrasting black paint on the roof, outside mirrors, intake vent on the hood, and a dark chrome Civic badge on the rear hatch. Each version also has a plaque inside the car, denoting its place in the limited-edition run.

