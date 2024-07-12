AUGE vintage design 3-in-1 camping light

When you’re out in the wild, the right lighting can make all the difference. Enter the AUGE Minimalist Fusion, a 3-in-1 camping lantern that combines the charm of a classic kerosene lantern with the efficiency of modern technology. Whether you’re setting up camp, taking a nighttime stroll, or simply reading under the stars, this versatile lighting solution has got you covered.

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $79 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Imagine the nostalgic glow of a 1960s kerosene lantern, now enhanced with contemporary features. The AUGE Minimalist Fusion brings this vision to life with its minimalist vintage design, inspired by the interplay of light and scenery. This isn’t just a lantern; it’s a piece of art that adds a touch of elegance to your outdoor adventures. Picture yourself around a campfire, the warm glow of the lantern casting a comforting light, making your surroundings feel both familiar and magical.

Camping Light

Why carry multiple lights when one can do it all? The AUGE Minimalist Fusion functions as a camp light, torch, and reading light. Its 360° soft light with a 1.5-meter range ensures you have ample illumination, whether you’re in a dense forest, a cozy tent, or relaxing on your patio. This versatility means you can seamlessly transition from setting up your tent to reading a book without needing to switch devices. The lantern’s adaptability makes it an indispensable tool for any outdoor enthusiast.

Outdoor conditions can be unpredictable, but with the AUGE Minimalist Fusion, you’re always prepared. Boasting a 90-hour ambient light battery life and an IP54 protection rating, this lantern is resistant to dust and water. Plus, its extendable stand can reach up to 30 centimeters, making it adaptable to various settings. Whether you’re caught in a sudden downpour or dealing with dusty trails, this lantern is built to withstand the elements, ensuring you have reliable lighting whenever you need it.

If the AUGE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the AUGE camping light project preview the promotional video below.

The AUGE Minimalist Fusion isn’t just about lighting; it’s about convenience. With reverse charging capability, it can serve as a portable power source for your small devices. Imagine being able to charge your phone or other gadgets while enjoying the great outdoors. Its strong damping and lock mechanism ensure reliable performance, while the convenient hook allows for easy hanging, creating a warm and comfortable atmosphere wherever you go. This added functionality makes it more than just a lantern; it’s a multifunctional tool that enhances your outdoor experience.

Whether you’re camping, taking a nighttime walk, or need emergency lighting, the AUGE Minimalist Fusion is your go-to solution. It even doubles as a decorative piece, adding a cozy ambiance to your camping area. Picture your campsite illuminated by the soft, inviting glow of the lantern, transforming it into a serene and inviting space. This lantern is not just a practical tool but also an aesthetic addition to your outdoor gear.

The design and inspiration behind the AUGE Minimalist Fusion are rooted in the classic 1960s kerosene lantern style, combined with a minimalist vintage design. This blend of old and new creates a unique and appealing look that stands out in any setting. The lantern’s functionality as a camp light, torch, and reading light, along with its 360° soft light and 1.5-meter range, make it suitable for various outdoor environments, from dense forests to cozy tents and relaxing patios.

With features like a 90-hour ambient light battery life, IP54 protection rating, and an extendable stand up to 30 centimeters, the AUGE Minimalist Fusion is designed to meet the demands of outdoor enthusiasts. Its reverse charging capability for small devices adds an extra layer of convenience, making it a versatile and indispensable tool for any adventure. The lantern’s portable and versatile design, complete with a convenient hook for hanging, ensures you can create a warm and comfortable atmosphere wherever you go.

Illuminate your adventures with the AUGE Minimalist Fusion and experience the perfect blend of vintage charm and modern innovation. This lantern is more than just a source of light; it’s a companion that enhances your outdoor experiences, providing both functionality and aesthetic appeal. Whether you’re exploring the wilderness or enjoying a quiet evening under the stars, the AUGE Minimalist Fusion is the ideal lighting solution for all your adventures.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the camping light, jump over to the official AUGE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



