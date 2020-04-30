CalfPRO calf stretching tool offers easy way to deepest calf stretches

Physical therapist David Barouche has created a new fitness gadget called CalfPRO, offering the world’s first leveraged calf stretching system. CalfPRO has been designed to hold your heel in the perfect position to maximize your stretch safely, easily and effectively. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique device which has already raised over $200,000 via Kickstarter thanks to over 2,200 backers with still six days remaining on its campaign.

“You’re probably thinking, “Why can’t I just stretch on a wall?” It’s a valid question. The simple answer: a wall or curb just doesn’t provide enough leverage to adequately stretch your calves. No risk of injury — get complete leverage and a full stretch from heel to hip with CalfPRO’s clinically-proven, portable, patented design.”

“Your calves require more than body weight to stretch as your calf muscle is part of a lever system (how else do you think your calf can lift your entire body weight at that compact size?). CalfPRO gives you a deeper leveraged stretch with max torque by holding your heel in place acting as a fulcrum point — a wall or curb can’t do this. A slipping foot and insecure base makes it difficult to get the right angles, the correct fulcrum point and enough leverage for a deep, safe stretch.”

“Using a wall or curb also forcibly bends your toes and foot backwards and loads weight on your heel. This adds extra stress to an already inflamed Plantar Fascia and can lead to other foot injuries and problems.”

Source : Kickstarter

