Bussink massaged Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster ditches the roof

A company that most people have probably never heard of called Bussink is taking the extremely rare Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster and turning it into something some might see as blasphemous. Only 750 examples of the Roadster are being produced, and Bussink will take one, completely remove the convertible top, the roof structure, and half the windshield and side windows. The result is the Busslink GT R Speedlegend.

The company says that its surgery shaves 220 pounds off the car’s curb weight and lowers its center of gravity. One of the most notable features is the placement of the windshield and a-pillars with something the company calls a “Speedbow.” If it reminds you of the halos on F1 cars, that’s because the halo is exactly what inspired the design.

The overall car is meant to remind of the roofless SLR Stirling Moss. For those who want some extra oomph along with ditching the roof, Bussink will modify the engine to produce 850 horsepower, which is a significant improvement on the 577 horsepower the stock Roadster offers. Numerous carbon fiber tidbits and louvers are added to the car, with other tweaks for the interior available as options. You will need a helmet to drive the car, and luckily a body-color-matched helmet is included.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals