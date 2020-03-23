Budget Cuts launches on PlayStation VR May 15th

Games development studio Neat Corp has announced a release date for the highly anticipated Budget Cuts arrival on the PlayStation VR platform. The stealth virtual reality game will be arriving on the Sony PlayStation in a few months time on May 15th 2020. The game will be available to purchase from both the PlayStation Store and at physical retailers thanks to a boxed release from Perp Games. Check out the trailer below which was released for the PC launch roughly 2 years ago.

“You are an employee at mega conglomerate TransCorp to stamp papers and file files! Unfortunately TransCorp is an expert in the business of manufacturing cost-cutting robots, and soon your job will be in danger. As another one of your coworkers is being dragged off to the terrifying HR department, a mysterious package arrives at your cubicle. Will you be able to save your job?”

Features of the virtual reality stealth game where you dexterously zip, sneak or rambo your way forward through thrilling, oil-splatter filled combat include :

– Unleash your inner office spy ninja skills

– Thrilling, oil-splatter filled close quarter combat

– Dexterously zip, sneak or rambo your way forward

– Built for room-scale virtual reality from day one

Source : UploadVR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals