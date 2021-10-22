Broombi is a smart broom designed for modern living

Sponsored:



©CURELIFE, a company specialized in manufacturing household goods is carrying out their ongoing campaign of Broombi, on Kickstarter. Broombi was made from the idea of developing an all-in-one cleaning equipment functioning as a broom, scraper, and wiper.

Broombi is designed quite differently from other brooms currently sold in the market. Its’ unique blade design allows users to clean liquid substances and pick up dust particles without the hassle of them flying around the broom.

Its patented blades are conducted with 4 layers with 4 different functions.

1. The first blade attracts dust particles with static electricity that activates when rubbing against the floor. The static electricity acts like a magnet, sucking in even the tiniest dust particles.

2. The second blade specializes in collecting hair – perfect for pet owners. The second blade layer scrapes out hair and dust particles deeply planted in rugs, carpets, and fabric.

3. The third blade sweeps in and attracts the dust and hair that has been scraped out.

4. The last blade once again sweeps in the tiniest dust particles that still might exist. With a single sweep.

Its handles are length adjustable for maximum reach, thus allowing its users to clean high glass windows as well. Broombi’s design is also perfect for cleaning soft surfaces like carpets, rugs, sofas, chairs, pillows, and even dog/cat hair from the users’ clothes.

Broombi is currently being sold for $26 and its complete package (Broombi, Dustpan, & Mini Broombi) comes at $65.

For more information, please refer to their ongoing Kickstarter campaign page.

