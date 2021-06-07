Bowio book light and bookmark

Bowio is a new flexible book light designed to provide plenty of illumination in a small form factor. Most book lights currently on the market provide very little illumination or move and lose their position every time you turn a page. Bowio has been designed to be different and provides an innovative, functional and fashionable alternative. Thanks to over 11,000 backers crowdfunding campaigns of already raised over $1 million.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $49 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Bowio campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Bowio book light project checkout the promotional video below.

“As a team of avid readers, we have completely reimagined the book light to achieve a better reading experience. With a completely unique look, designed with style, Bowio looks nothing like anything youâ€™ve ever seen.”

“Bowio is designed with a unique form that enables optimal luminosity over the pages. The result is a reading experience that maintains contrast while scattering light to reduce glare to the barest minimum â€“ Also it allows you to precisely control the brightness with a touch for an undisrupted reading experience.”

“Bowio will have a replaceable and rechargeable hybrid battery structure. It is designed to operate both disposable CR2450 and rechargeable LIR2450. This slim & modular USB Charger Dongle can be attached to the Bowio, support its sustainable usability. You can include that tailored add-on in your rewards if you wish to.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the book light, jump over to the official Bowio crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

