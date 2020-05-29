Borderlands The Handsome Collection now free from Epic Games Store

As as previously leaked the Epic Game store is now offering the Borderlands The Handsome Collection for free on PC systems until June 4th 2020. “For the first time in the franchise’s history, play four-player split screen on a single television, all in stunning high definition. Experience the entire Handsome Jack saga including all available bonus add-on content as of March 24, 2015. Continue the adventure by transferring your previous saves on your Xbox 360 to your Xbox One with the new cross-save functionality.”

– Shoot and loot as you explore the mayhem-filled world of Pandora in BORDERLANDS 2 and the lunar madness of BORDERLANDS: THE PRE-SEQUEL in BORDERLANDS: THE HANDSOME COLLECTION.

BORDERLANDS: THE HANDSOME COLLECTION includes: 2 critically acclaimed BORDERLANDS games in one package. All bonus add-on content, adding hundreds of hours of gameplay at an incredible value. Cooperative gameplay for up to four players

Source : Epic Games

