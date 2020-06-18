AAEON Internet of Things body temperature monitoring board

AAEON has created a new Internet of things body temperature monitoring system and is now partnering with developers to deploy the BOXER-8170AI and SCA-M01 IoT Node Board. Designed for meeting room monitoring, the new IoT boards provides a perfect solution, offering low power consumption while still providing the computing power necessary for the task with an Arm Cortex M4 MCU+FPU.

Connected directly to cameras, or even embedded in the cameras themselves, the SCA-M01 helps power fever detection and facial recognition at the edge to allow immediate notification for security staff. Support for Wi-Fi and LoRa, as well as compatibility with Arm Pelion IoT Platform, allow the SCA-M01 to be easily managed by a central control platform as well.

“AAEON products are compatible with Arm Pelion IoT platform, allowing AI and IoT applications to be integrated and quickly deployed,” said Jeffery Chuang, Director of AAEON’s IoT Product Division. “AAEON and Arm have collaborated on several IoT applications, with the Arm Pelion user interface providing a clear, easy to use platform, combined with the reliable and powerful embedded hardware from AAEON. Together AAEON and Arm Pelion power the level of encryption and security required by banks for a seamless solution,”

Source : AAEON : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals