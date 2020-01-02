BMW X3 xDrive30e PHEV starts at $49,545

An order guide has tipped pricing on the BMW X3 xDrive30e PHEV. The pricing guide shows that the X3 xDrive30e will start at $49,545, including the destination charge. The price means that the PHEV version of the X30 is more expensive than all versions except M versions of the vehicle.

The price for the PHEV is $4,600 more than the standard gas xDrive30i version but significantly cheaper than the M40i version. The PHEV uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that is mated up with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

The battery is a smallish 12 kWh lithium-ion unit under the rear seats. The combined output for the vehicle is 292 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. The price makes the BMW vehicle cheaper than the competition from Mercedes and Volvo.

