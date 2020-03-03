BMW Concept i4 EV unveiled (Video)

The new BMW Concept i4 electric vehicle has been made official, the company has said that this is a concept car that will give us a good idea of what the final i4 will look like, so it is probably pretty close to the production version.

The new BMW i4 will come with 530 horsepower and it will have a 0 to 60 time of about 4 seconds and a top speed of 124 miles per hour.

“The BMW Concept i4 brings electrification to the core of the BMW brand,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design. “The design is dynamic, clean and elegant. In short: a perfect BMW that happens to be zero emission.” The drivetrain’s standout numbers include a range of up to 600 km (WLTP), output of up to 530 hp, 0 – 100 km/h (0 – 60 mph) acceleration of approximately 4.0 seconds and a top speed in excess of 200 km/h (124 mph). However, the driving qualities of the BMW Concept i4 cannot be expressed in figures alone. The virtually silent delivery of power creates an entirely new sensation of dynamism.

