BMW Alpina B8 comes with 621 horsepower (Video)

Alpina has launched their latest car based on the BMW 8 series, the BMW Alpina B8 and the car comes with 621 horsepower.

The Alpina B8 is powered by a 4.4 litre v8 engine that produces 621 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque.

The car comes with a top speed of 201 miles per hour and it features a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.4 seconds.

The 4.4 litre V8 engine with bi-turbo charging achieves a maximum power output of 457 kW (621 hp). The maximum torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) is available from just 2000 rpm for vigorous power delivery at all times. The 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission converts the high engine output into superb driving performance and combines shift dynamics with smooth shift comfort.

The BMW ALPINA B8’s chassis and suspension set-up is harmoniously balanced, combining superior long-distance travel comfort with precise handling characteristics. The adaptive dampers provide for a wide range of driving experiences, ranging from COMFORT+ to SPORT+.

