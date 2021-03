BMW Alpina B8 comes with 621 horsepower (Video)

Alpina has launched their latest car based on the BMW 8 series, the BMW Alpina B8 and the car comes with 621 horsepower.

The Alpina B8 is powered by a 4.4 litre v8 engine that produces 621 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque.

The car comes with a top speed of 201 miles per hour and it features a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.4 seconds.

The 4.4 litre V8 engine with bi-turbo charging achieves a maximum power output of 457 kW (621 hp). The maximum torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) is available from just 2000 rpm for vigorous power delivery at all times. The 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission converts the high engine output into superb driving performance and combines shift dynamics with smooth shift comfort.

The BMW ALPINA B8’s chassis and suspension set-up is harmoniously balanced, combining superior long-distance travel comfort with precise handling characteristics. The adaptive dampers provide for a wide range of driving experiences, ranging from COMFORT+ to SPORT+.

You can find out more information about the new Alpina B8 over at Aplina at the link below.



Source Alpina

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more