Bluetti offers awesome Black Friday Deals for 2023

Sponsored:

It is almost Black Friday and Bluetti is offering some awesome Black Friday Deals with some great savings and discounts plus a new Bluetti AC200L power station which is designed to be a powerhouse of efficiency and energy innovation.

From the 10th to the 16th of November, BLUETTI’s Early Black Friday Access will give you a range of deals and discounts, a prelude to the electrifying main event — the official Black Friday Sale kicking off on the 17th of November. These dates herald a not-to-be-missed, high-voltage celebration that promises to energize your holiday season.

This is more than just a promotion; it’s an opportunity to empower your life with BLUETTI’s range of power stations, each designed to seamlessly integrate into the fabric of your daily life. Imagine a range that spans from steadfast guardians of your home’s energy needs, ensuring that every unexpected power outage meets an unwavering counterforce, to the nimble, robust companions for your outdoor explorations, promising the essence of modern convenience even in the heart of the wilderness.

Each product in BLUETTI’s lineup is a testament to innovation, reliability, and the joy of energy independence, tailored to cater to the connoisseur of meticulous engineering and the avid adventurer alike. With discounts that resonate with the spirit of giving, BLUETTI invites you to embrace a future where every electrical need is met with a solution as durable as it is dynamic.

Bluetti Home Backup Power Station Deals

The new Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station

The new Bluetti AC200L is an updated version of the Bluettio AC200MAx and it comes with a range of new features and upgrades, whilst it has the same capacity, this new model includes a 2,400W output that can soar to 3,600W with its Power Lifting mode. This means you can use a wide range of power-hungry devices and appliances.

Included in the Bluetti AC200L is a new fast charging feature that will let you charge the device in just 2 hours with either 2400W wall charging or 1200W solar charging, it also comes with a UPS feature which has which can switch to backup power in just 20ms and the device is an ideal solution for power outages.

The good news is that the new Bluetti AC200L will go on sale on the 17th of November, pricing will be revealed closer to the launch and Bluetti has said that we can expect an ‘electrifying surprise on the pricing, it will be available from both Amazon and from Bluetti

Bluetti AC300+B300 (with free 220W solar panel): Black Friday Early Access Price $2599

This advanced modular power unit delivers an output of 3,000 watts, providing ample energy for a range of essential household appliances including refrigerators, microwave ovens, and air conditioning systems. The unit’s scalability is a notable feature, offering the option to integrate between one and four B300 batteries. This modular expansion enables an increase in energy storage capacity from 3,072 watt-hours to an impressive 12,288 watt-hours, catering to varying energy requirements with ease.

Additionally, the unit is fitted with an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) mechanism that guarantees an ultra-rapid transition time of merely 20 milliseconds. This ensures that your domestic environment remains comfortable and illuminated, even in the event of power disruptions

Bluetti AC500 +2*B300S (with free AC500 Home integration Kit): Black Friday Early Access Price $7098

Should you need even more power then the Bluetti AC500 is designed to meet even the most demanding energy needs with a scalable capacity that extends from 3,072Wh to an impressive 18,432Wh. It incorporates a UPS feature for consistent power delivery and is equipped with the advanced B300S battery, which boasts a self-heating capability.

This ensures reliable operation in cold conditions, maintaining peak performance even at temperatures as low as -20°C, thus offering unparalleled resilience against the challenges of harsh winter weather.

Bluetti EP500 (2,000W/5,100Wh): Black Friday Early Access Price $3999

If you are looking for an all-in-one power station that is designed to be versatile, then the Bluetti EP500 will fulfill your needs. This power Station has been designed to cater to a diverse range of energy needs, effortlessly powering tools such as drills and saws, as well as kitchen appliances like grills throughout your property. It is the ideal resource for maintaining uninterrupted productivity and leisure activities—even during a power outage, ensuring that events such as an outdoor barbecue can proceed without any problems.

Bluetti Portable Generators for Emergencies and the Outdoors

BLUETTI AC200MAX (2,200W/2,048Wh): Black Friday Early Access Price $1349

Enhanced with the option to integrate B230 or B300 batteries, this power system achieves an exceptional capacity of 8,192Wh, streamlining the energy supply for recreational vehicle excursions and cabin residences. Equipped with 16 outlets and versatile charging capabilities, including a 1,400W dual AC and solar charging options, the system ensures comprehensive readiness for a variety of power needs

BLUETTI AC180 (1,800W/ 1,152Wh): Black Friday Early Access Price $669

The Bluetti AC180 is designed to be a workhorse, it is capable of elevating its output to 2,700 watts in Power Lifting mode, adept at efficiently powering high-consumption appliances such as kettles and hairdryers. It boasts a rapid charging feature with a 1,440-watt input, achieving full capacity in just two hours. Weighing 16 kilograms, its portable design is ideal for a variety of settings, from mobile ventures to supplemental home use, it’s versatile enough to be utilized virtually anywhere.

BLUETTI AC70 (1,000W/ 768Wh): Black Friday Early Access Price $499

The Bluetti AC70 weighs in at just 10.2kg, this compact device offers considerable power in a lightweight package. It boasts an efficient charging capability, reaching full charge in approximately 1.5 hours with an 850W AC input. Additionally, the unit is equipped with advanced functionalities, including an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) feature and an intuitive application. You can get an extra $15 discount on the promotional price by using the discount code GG70.

Bluetti Black Friday Deals, Offers and Activities

Bluetti has some awesome deals, rewards, and activities planned, these include Lucky Prize Wheels, Lifestyle Gifts, and exclusives for Bluetti members and some of these will be available from today until the 17th of November.

Lucky Prize Wheels Event:

Between November 9th and 17th, participants are invited to engage with our Lucky Prize Wheels. The probability of securing a win is exceptionally favorable. Upon spinning the wheel, attendees have the opportunity to win an array of premium BLUETTI rewards including the EB3A portable power station, PV120 solar panel, and an exclusive BLUETTI outdoor gift box. Additional prizes comprise $50 and $100 discount vouchers, as well as branded merchandise such as BLUETTI hoodies and caps.

Triple BLUETTI Bucks Reward Program:

During the period of November 9th to 17th, Bluetti customers will collect three times the standard BLUETTI Bucks on each purchase. This reward multiplier increases to five times on Black Friday. Accumulated Bucks can be exchanged for a selection of rewards, including BLUETTI coupons, lifestyle merchandise, and gift cards, among other exclusive items.

Here is a roundup of what is on offer:

Engage with the Lucky Prize Wheels event for a chance to win prizes, including the EB3A, between November 9th and 17th.

Accumulate three times the BLUETTI Bucks on each purchase within the same period.

Utilize available coupons when placing your orders.

Receive complimentary gifts on purchases exceeding $1,500.

Take part in our social media giveaways for additional rewards.

Recommend BLUETTI to a friend and receive an additional 5% discount on your purchase.

BLUETTI’s Black Friday Event offers more than just exceptional savings. Featuring an extensive selection of power station promotions and engaging events, BLUETTI is prepared to enhance your Black Friday experience. Seize this opportunity to enrich your lifestyle with BLUETTI’s innovative products.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals