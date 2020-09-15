X6 Bluetooth portable speaker offers 3D Sound, DUO Mode, Enhanced Bass and more

If you are in the market for a powerful portable Bluetooth speaker you may be interested in the new X6 designed by a team of developers based in Los Angeles. The Bluetooth portable speaker offers a number of features including 3D sound, enhanced base and a unique DUO mode. Watch the promotional video below to learn more about its design, technology and performance.

Launched via Indiegogo this month, early bird pledges are now available from roughly $35 or £27 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of 2020. “Music gives feelings to the space around you. It binds moments to memory. It brings people together. Fill the world with music through X6, a high-performance portable Bluetooth speaker with the power to transform any setting into an immersive auditory experience.”

“When music fills the space around you, it isn’t just heard — it’s felt. The X6 surrounds you with sound waves that resonate with the senses and bring music energy to life. Its compact size and sealed architecture are engineered to pack a wallop and deliver surprisingly-powerful and high-quality sound through a stainless steel front woofer and a 57mm rutie-boron lateral loudspeaker with a balanced bottom for total stability even at reverberating volumes.”

Source : Indiegogo

