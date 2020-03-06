New Bluefruit Connect for macOS released

Adafruit has made it even easier to wirelessly connect your computer to their range of Bluefruit LE modules using Bluetooth LE to control and communicate with your projects, with the release of the new Bluefruit Connect for macOS application which is now available to download directly from the Apple Mac App Store.

“Unlike classic Bluetooth, BLE has no big contracts to sign and no major hoops that you have to jump through to create iOS peripherals that you can legally design and distribute in the App Store, which makes it a great choice compared to classic Bluetooth which had (and still has) a lot of restrictions around it on the iOS platform. “

Features of the Bluefruit Connect for macOS app include the ability to :

• Send location data wirelessly over Bluetooth LE

• Control Pad for simple directional control of your projects

• Control Arduino Digital, Analog, & PWM pin input & output

• Send & receive messages via UART monitor in Hex or ASCII format

• Control NeoPixels individually with an interactive color picker

• Scan & list nearby Bluetooth LE peripherals with RSSI and Advertisement data

• Connect & List peripheral Services & Characteristics in Info mode

• Serial Plotter to plot numeric data graphically

• Multiple simultaneous connections (UART and Serial Plotter only)

• Send Images via UART

• Update your Bluefruit device to the latest firmware version from within the app

Source : App Store : Adafruit

