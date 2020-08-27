Blu G90 Pro smartphone launched

Blu has added a new budget Android device to its range with the launch of the Blue G90 Pro smartphone.

The new Blu G90 Pro comes with a 6.5 inch display which features a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup. This includes a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth sensor.

The Blu G90 Pro comes with support for dual sim cards and comes with Android 10, it will be available in one color, Purple Haze and will cost $199.99 as an introductory offer and $250 when the offer ends

Source GSM Arena

