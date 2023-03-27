YHE BP Doctor Pro blood pressure smartwatch and fitness tracker

Sponsored



There are plenty of smartwatches available on the market capable of tracking your calories, steps and sleep patterns. However, if you are specifically interested in monitoring your blood pressure and tracking your overall fitness metrics, an all-in-one health smartwatch aptly named the YHE BP Doctor Pro Blood Pressure Smartwatch might be worth more investigation. Priced at just $199 and currently offering a considerable saving off the recommended retail price of $449. The blood pressure smartwatch provides an all-in-one health management system that allows you to quickly and easily monitor your blood pressure directly from your wrist whenever you wish with the simple press of a button.

2 minute setup

I set up the wearable blood pressure monitor easily straight out-of-the-box and within just a few minutes I could take my very first blood pressure reading. Simply download the companion application available for both iOS or Android and load it on your phone or tablet. Enable the Bluetooth permissions on your device to make a connection from your phone to the smartwatch. Once enabled, simply register your email address and enter your height and weight and you are ready to take your first reading.

Blood Pressure Smartwatch

Most people are more accustomed to having their blood pressure readings taken using an arm cuff or similar device. The engineers at YHE have developed a unique strap and smartwatch capable of taking blood pressure readings and monitoring your health directly from your wrist.

The unique smartwatch strap automatically inflates when taking a blood pressure reading to ensure medical grade accuracy thanks to its patented technology. In around 30 seconds, the YHE BP Doctor Pro had inflated its strap and started taking a reading, provided me with a blood pressure reading which it then transferred and logged to the smartwatch application for reference and future monitoring. The unique blood pressure strap has been designed to fit wrists of a circumference from 13.5 to 22cm or 5.3 to 8.7 inches and it weighs just 60g.

When measuring your heart rate for best results, the engineers at YHE BP Doctor Pro request you keep your smartwatch in line with your heart when a test is in progress. We can do this in two different ways. Either by placing your arm across your chest to bring the Blood Pressure Smartwatch in line with your heart or simply raising your arm slightly when sitting at a table using the rigid box packaging of the YHE BP Doctor Pro or by some other means of raising your wrist a few inches to align with your heart as you sit comfortably at a table.

Wearable fitness monitor

Unfortunately, because of the current daily pressures of the world we live in, hypertension among young people is a common element affecting 1 in 8 adults between the ages of 20 and 40 years. If you would like to monitor your health daily or are looking for a convenient way to capture and record blood pressure readings, the Blood Pressure Smartwatch and companion application provide an easy way to accomplish this together with several health metrics as explained below.

Not only does the YHE BP Doctor Pro smartwatch monitor blood pressure, but it can read your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation SpO2, heart rate variability HRV and pulse. Not only that, but it can also monitor your sleep quality and even track your workouts. Providing an all-in-one affordable wearable fitness tracker with a unique blood pressure monitoring feature.

Heart rate monitor

Heart rate is a great metric for measuring body health and fitness and the YHE BP Doctor Pro smartwatch is great at monitoring your heart rate 24-hours a day. Continuously providing you with an overall view of your daily heart rate both while resting, walking and working out. Generating a comprehensive heart rate graph from the data and allowing you to see your overall health and quickly see any changes that might occur, showing you may need medical help.

Splash resistant

The YHE BP Doctor Pro smartwatch is splash water resistant and IP22 certified but the engineers responsible for creating the watch say that for most accurate blood pressure readings users need to make sure that the watch, strap and users wrist are dry when taking readings.

Synchronize health data with your family

If you have members of your family that may need to monitor their blood pressure for health conditions, the BP Doctor App features a useful family health management system that allows you to share, view and synchronize data from other members of your family to your smartphone or tablet using the companion application. Providing an easy way for you to monitor your family’s blood pressure readings remotely, as well as their health and heart rate.

Being able to monitor body metrics daily allows you to quickly notice when any changes might occur, allowing you to make quick decisions on whether further medical help is required. As well as being able to provide your doctor with indispensable data that they can use to help diagnose any ailments such as hypertension or worse. All health readings are logged in the companion application and can provide you with weeks or months’ worth of data for your Doctor to analyze if necessary.

Sleep monitoring

In addition to monitoring core metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen and blood pressure, the YHE BP Doctor Pro fitness tracker can also be used to automatically monitor your sleep patterns. Allowing you to easily understand how many hours of sleep you are really achieving and its quality. Providing you with feedback on deep and light sleep, as well as your body’s activities during your sleep cycle. All of which you would normally be unaware of.

Demonstration video

Charging station

Included with the watch is everything you need to monitor your health and the YHE BP Doctor Pro watch comes supplied with a USB charging station and USB cable, wrist ruler and user manual. As explained, setup takes just a few minutes and once you have downloaded and installed the companion application, created an account and connected the smartwatch via Bluetooth to your phone, you are ready to take your first blood pressure reading. Replacement watchband aircuff straps are available should the worst happen and it becomes damaged during daily life. Blood Pressure Smartwatch bundles are available at a discounted price of $389, offering a great saving when purchasing watches for multiple family members at the same time.

Touchscreen interface and settings

They equipped the Blood Pressure Smartwatch with two main buttons on the right-hand side of the watch face, with the smaller button providing quick access to the time and the larger button to the watches installed applications. The screen will automatically turn off after a certain number of seconds from 5 to 20 seconds and can be set within the settings menu. Allowing you to save battery power for more important monitoring activities.

The responsive touchscreen display allows you to access the smartwatches settings by swiping down from the top to access the screen brightness slider, Bluetooth, battery save mode, alarm, night mode and general settings. Swiping the touchscreen to the left reveals your daily health metrics, while swiping to the right provides easy access to the blood pressure monitor, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation applications where you can take a reading depending on the metric you would like to monitor. Swiping up from the bottom of the smartwatch screen will provide you with quick access to your messages and notifications from the watch’s applications.

Despite being connected to your smartphone, the watch cannot provide you with any incoming call notifications because of Apple’s restrictions. However, you can set up certain every day phone notifications to display on the watch if the application is supported and access is provided by Apple.

As well as being able to monitor your fitness, the Blood Pressure Smartwatch also features a variety of different watch faces for you to choose from depending on your own personal preference. Simply download new watch faces and install them on your watch in a few seconds to suit your style or preference that day.

Health and fitness planning

The smartphone companion application allows you to schedule reminders to take a blood pressure reading or help you monitor your fitness regime. Helping maintain a routine that not only fits in with your lifestyle but helps keep your body in top physical fitness. Allowing you to achieve your daily, weekly, and monthly fitness goals with ease. Being specifically designed for blood pressure monitoring, the companion application keeps all your data at hand and by clicking on any previous reading will provide more detailed analysis and historical data.

The YHE BP Doctor Pro is currently priced at just $199, providing a considerable saving off the recommended retail price of $449. For more information and availability, jump over to the official YHE BP Doctor Pro website. Geeky Gadgets readers will receive a $10 discount at the checkout by using the coupon code ‘Geeky Gadgets.

