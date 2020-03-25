Bleeding Edge online brawler launches on Xbox and PC

Cyberpunk online brawler game Bleeding Edge has today launched on Xbox and Windows PC platforms supporting Xbox Play Anyway. Created by Ninja Theory and published by Xbox Games Studio. Bleeding Edge allows you to fight using mechanically enhanced characters.

“Team Up. Cause Chaos. Grab your team and tear it up in Bleeding Edge, an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem! Choose your fighter from a diverse cast of colourful characters from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Niđhöggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York’s most wanted assassin. Come. Join us. The cybernetic clash of the century is about to begin!”

As of the cyberpunk shooter game now available on PC and Xbox One include:

– NO STOPPING US Synergise with your teammates to become an unstoppable force in the face of your enemies – freeze foes in time, control minds, ride missiles and unleash electrifying guitar solos in exhilarating action combat that rewards technique, timing and teamwork.

– TREACHEROUS TERRAIN Use your environment to your advantage with deadly arena hazards and gain the upper hand in moments of chaos. Yank opponents into a high voltage electric fence with Buttercup’s saw blade. Charge enemy aggressors into the path of an oncoming train with Makutu’s shoulder barge. Trap careless enemies within Maeve’s magical cage and light a raging fire beneath their very feet.

– MOD YOUR COMBAT, SHOW YOUR STYLE Power up your fighters’ weapons and abilities from a vast arsenal of cybernetic parts, all earnable through gameplay. Customise your hoverboard mounts to ride with style across the vibrant cyberpunk arenas of Bleeding Edge.”

Source : BE

