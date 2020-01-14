Blanch tablet pouch made of apples

A unique gadget, laptop and tablet pouch has launched via Kickstarter, which uses a manufacturing process that transforms apples into a eco-friendly, vegan material similar to leather, offering a sustainable timeless, multifunctional design. Apple skin is transformed into a leather alternative and is a waste product from the food industry using recycled Apple fibres. Watch the video below to learn more about the process that transforms waste apples into a robust recycled material which is combined with plastic bottles collected from the ocean.

Created by a team of designers based in Strasbourg, France the Blanch pouch is now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from €15 for roughly £13, with worldwide delivery expected to take place during March 2020 if all to plan.

Established 2015. By BLANCH is a French brand with the aim to create timeless pieces made of sustainable materials, cruelty free and that respect the workers.”

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals