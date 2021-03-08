Adafruit STM32F411 BlackPill development board

Adafruit has this month announced the availability of its new STM32F411 BlackPill development board featuring a USB C connector, with a 3.3V 100mA LDO regulator, as well as both 25mhz and 32.768 KHz crystals on board. Adafruit has also added a variety of buttons to the small develop board which measures just 53mm x 21mm x 5mm, in the form of a BOOT button for entering the ROM DFU bootloader, a reset button, and a generic button on PA0 for users, together with a power LED and one user-controllable LED on PC13, check out the overview video below to learn more about the new STM32F411 BlackPill development board and other new arrivals now available from the Adafruit electronic store.

“This simple development board for the STM32F411 is a great way to add a powerful STM chip to your next project. Featuring the STM32F411CEU6, this chip has 512 KB of flash, 128 KB of SRAM, and runs at 100 MHz. There’s a spot on the bottom for SOIC flash memory – you could solder on a 2 MB SPI flash memory chip to give yourself more space for datalogging or file storage. This dev board is for the more advanced users, we don’t have detailed tutorial usage for it – check online communities for STM32 boards to get project ideas and code samples.”

Source : Adafruit

