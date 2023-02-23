Biostar TZ590-PRO DUO and TZ590-PRO motherboards unveiled

BioStar has this week introduced a pair of new motherboards specifically created for Intel 10th/ 11th generation processors in the form of the TZ590-PRO DUO and TZ590-PRO. The TZ590-PRO features include support for 10th/ 11th Generation Intel Core Processor, Intel Z590 single chip architecture, Support 4-DIMM DDR4-3600(OC)/ 3200/ 2933/ 2800/ 2666/ 2400/ 2133 up to 128G maximum capacity, Support 8 x PCIe 3.0 slots, Support 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 Slot (x8 mode) (11th CPU Only) and Support HDMI Connector.

“With DDR4 RAM base and Intel 11th generation CPU, the TZ590-PRO and TZ590-PRO DUO have superior stability to handle the most demanding tasks, ideal for businesses, 3D content creators, AI integration systems and more. As ATX-based boards, the TZ590-PRO and PRO DUO offer a variety of features and functionality including 8 PCIe 3.0 slots, one PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, and an excellent power delivery system that provides users with seemingly limitless expansion capability. Additionally, the TZ590-PRO DUO supports up to 4 M.2 slots and 10 SATA III connectors (6 Gb/s) for reliable storage capability as well as business NAS setup.”

Biostar motherboards

“The motherboards come with a fully loaded I/O setup with features such as USB 3.2 (Gen 1) ports, one COM port header and one TPM header, which are ideal for business use, and HDMI, VGA, and high-end audio output ports that provide the best entertainment experience, suitable for a wide range of applications. The BIOSTAR TZ590-PRO DUO and TZ590-PRO motherboards are the perfect choice for commercial systems that can utilize highly stable and widely available technology from the previous generation to its full capacity. With BIOSTAR’s superior hardware and software support, these latest motherboards are ready to take business computing to the next level.”

Source : Biostar





