BIOSTAR Intel 500 Series motherboards

BioStar has introduced new motherboard CES 2021 this week in the form of the VALKYRIE, the Z590 VALKYRIE (ATX) and the Z590I VALKYRIE (Mini-ITX). Offering a first look at what will be BIOSTAR’s flagship motherboard label. Designed to run the latest Intel 11th gen processors, BIOSTAR’s 500 series motherboard range consists of 6 new main boards in two form factors of ATX and Mini-ITX.

The Z590 VALKYRIE boards are game ready with features such as PCIe 4.0 that can support the latest and greatest graphics cards as well as many other features backed by BIOSTAR’s 22-phase power delivery technology. The RACING Z590GTA (ATX) and RACING B560GTQ (Micro-ATX) motherboards comes in a black PCB layout accented by a grey and tiffany blue color scheme adding great flair to BIOSTAR’s popular RACING motherboard range.

“The H510MH/E 2.0 (Micro-ATX) and the H510MX/E 2.0 (Micro-ATX) are the last two motherboards of BIOSTAR’s new Intel 500 series product range. Designed with casual consumers and office users in mind, the H510MH/E 2.0 and the H510MX/E 2.0 motherboards are the latest iteration of BIOSTAR’s highly sought-after H-series business class motherboard line. Hailed among many industry professionals as highly reliable and cost efficient, BIOSTAR prides themselves in being the best in business for their product quality and durability and these two new motherboards are no exception. The H510MH/E 2.0 and the H510MX/E 2.0 motherboards are top of the list choices for office workstations as well as HTPC and SI, adding great value for users looking to upgrade to Intel’s latest 11th gen processors as a solid platform.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : BioStar

