Space Safe 2 wireless, biometric, app connected safe

Space Safe 2 as a new wireless, smart safe which not only features biometric fingerprint access but can also be connected to your smart phone enabling you to provide access remotely to friends and family and more. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has raised over $50,000 thanks to over 100 backers with still 24 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $429 or £305 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Space Safe 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Space Safe 2 ssmart safe project play the promotional video below.

“The Space Safe 2 is the most advanced smart safe. Connect to WiFi and monitor everything with the interior and exterior cameras. Notifications via The Space App keep you a click away from your most precious valuables. The Space Safe features a sleek design, tempered glass door, and an enormous LCD touchscreen, rendering it totally discreet to thieves … and more.”

“We were very conscious of what we were designing. Unfortunately for the last few decades, we have been forced to accept the hideous products on the market, and we couldn’t stand for that. We wanted to create a product that was beautiful, clean, and practically invisible. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the ssmart safe, jump over to the official Space Safe 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals