If you are interested in upgrading your door locks, you may be interested in the LockPax Lola biometric door lock which is now available to purchase at a 21% discount. Priced at just under $300 the biometric lock offers an easy way to upgrade your home or office security.

“Times that you forgot your keys are now stories of the past. Lola Smart Lock was designed to provide ease and convenience to your household. With Lola, you can open the door any way you want. Unlock your door automatically with either your fingerprint, inducted access token, via Bluetooth or through a passcode. “

Features of the Lola biometric door lock :

– Fingerprint Recognition Unlock: Fast and convenient, the moment you touch Lola, your door is already unlocked. Utilizing the latest technology in biometric sensors with 99.99% accuracy rate, you can be sure that your fingerprint will be recognized precisely within milliseconds.

– Safe Passcode & Anti-Peep Function: Have the option to type in any random code on the Lola handle and still gain access as long as the 1 correct code is embedded in the longer set of numbers. This wards off strangers who try to steal your code by looking at worn-out keypad digits or watching you nearby as you enter the password.

– Bluetooth Smart Connectivity: Use the App TTLOCK to unlock your door in one touch on your mobile phone via Bluetooth.

– Token Access: Unlock by using our token for an additional method of unlocking Lola.

– Share Temporary Access & Schedule Times: Share access once, for a certain period of time or permanently with Lola. Share e-keys and codes and how long you want them to be valid for. Can set regular schedules as well, so Lola knows to unlock at a certain time every week. The control is in your hands!

– Real-Time Attendance Tracking: You can check the daily attendance of staff or family who accesses the door by App, card, or passcode at any time.

– Break & Hack-Proof with AES128 Bit encryption technology: Lola employs an encryption method used by most governments and security agencies around the world. With total of 3.4*10^38 possible combinations, Lola is impossible to break and hack.

– Works Offline: No internet connection is needed for the lock to be accessed.

– Silent Mode: Turn on/off the beeping sound when the door unlocks. If you have children sleeping early or people coming back home late at night, you can set the lock to silent mode during that time.

– 100% Waterproof & Suitable for Outdoors: Waterproof, Moisture-proof, Mildew-proof, and has anti-corrosion properties. Works in an all extreme temperatures from -60 to 60°C.

– Compatible with Any Door: Can replace most standard door locks, as well as both left & right handed doors. The Suitable Door Thickness is 30mm-60mm.

– Easy Installation: No wiring or drilling needed. The whole installation only takes a few minutes with just a screwdriver!

– 365 Days Battery Life: Powered by 4x AAA Battery to last one year with daily usage. There is a warning alarm when the battery is low to remind you to connect to an external power supply. In case the battery dies or there is a power outage, there is a standy power source that can be used to unlock the door and give you time to charge the battery. Lola offers convenient backup in times of need!

Source :LockPax

