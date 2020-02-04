Bia uses microcurrent technology to maximize your results after workouts

Bia designed by Burli based in London in the UK, is a new post-workout system specifically designed to help maximise your workout results thanks to microcurrent technology. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the small device which can aid in helping you reach your fitness goals and accelerate accumulation of muscle mass as well as lose more fat.

Launched via Kickstarter this month early bird pledges are available from £169 offering a 35% discount off the recommended retail price which will take effect once the Kickstarter campaign comes to a close in just over 27 days. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping to certain countries will start during July 2020.

Source : Kickstarter

