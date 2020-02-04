Bethesda not hosting a digital showcase in June 2020

After the hugely popular E3 2020 games conference was cancelled due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, it was thought that many participants and publishers would resort to streaming or holding digital events during June 2020. Unfortunately Bethesda has now confirmed that they will not be holding a digital showcase in June, forcing gamers to wait even longer for an update on the highly anticipated launch of the Elder Scrolls VI game, first unveiled two years ago during E3 2018.

As soon as any more information is announced from Bethesda we will of course keep you updated, but for now it seems we will have to wait a little while longer for news, teaser trailers and release dates.

Given the many challenges we’re facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 1, 2020

Source : Eurogamer

