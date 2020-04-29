Bethesda donates $1,000,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts

Games developer and publisher Bethesda responsible for creating games series such as Skyrim, Fallout and more, has announced it is donating $1 million to the COVID-19 pandemic relief effort, and specifically to “front-line organizations”.

“Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media and our global family of studios want to do more than keep you entertained and connected through our games during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the impact of this health crisis being so great and widespread, we want to help by donating to an array of international and local charities which are directly involved with COVID-19 relief efforts. We plan to donate $1,000,000 to the following front-line organizations. “

– $500,000 will be given to Direct Relief, a charity which is directly involved in COVID-19 relief efforts, including the critically important work of providing personal protective equipment to health care workers.

– $250,000 will go to UNICEF, which partners with front-line responders around the world to keep children and their families safe and protected.

– $250,000 will be donated to local COVID-19 relief efforts within the communities where we work and live. These recipients will be chosen by our individual studios and international offices. This way we can support worthy charities fighting COVID-19 in our local communities across the world.

For more information on the amazing donation to the COVID-19 pandemic relief effort, jump over to the official Bethesda blog by following the link below.

Source : Bethesda

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals