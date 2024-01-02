5 of the best gaming mini PCs systems of 2023

The world of gaming is constantly on the move, and during 2023, mini gaming PCs captured the attention of gamers everywhere. These small yet mighty computers offer the perfect solution for those with limited space or the need for a portable setup that doesn’t skimp on power. If you are considering purchasing a new gaming PC at the start of 2024 you will be pleased to know that ETA Prime has put together a quick comparison that takes a close look at the top five mini gaming PCs of 2023, putting them through their paces to see how they stack up in terms of performance, design, and special features.

Best mini gaming PCs of 2023

One key aspect of the best mini gaming PCs is the presence of dedicated GPUs. These components are crucial for handling the demands of modern games, ensuring smooth and immersive gameplay. While some models might opt for integrated graphics for simpler tasks, it’s the dedicated GPUs that deliver the high-quality gaming experiences players crave.

Minisforum Neptune HX99G and HX77G

At the top of our Prime’s list is the Minisforum HX77G, which pairs a either a Ryzen 7 processor with a Radeon RX 6600M GPU or Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with a Radeon RX 6650M GPU on the HX99G mini PC. This combination allows gamers to enjoy AAA titles at 1440p resolution with stunning clarity and vibrant colors. The HX 77G demonstrates that mini-PCs can hold their own against larger desktops when it comes to gaming prowess and is available to purchase priced from $649.

For those who value aesthetics as much as performance, the Ace Magic Tank 03 is a prime choice. This mini gaming PC doesn’t just look good; it’s also equipped with an Intel Core i9 processor and an RTX 380 GPU. Thanks to its adjustable performance profiles, gamers can tailor their experience to favor either high frame rates or a quieter operation.

The Minisforum HN 2673 makes its mark with an Intel Arc GPU, a new contender in the mini gaming PC arena. Although the drivers for this GPU are still developing, the HN 2673’s design and potential signal its emergence as a noteworthy option for gamers.

Don’t let size fool you—the Thunder Robot Mix Mini packs a punch with its 13th-gen i7 CPU and RTX 460 GPU, delivering performance that belies its compact size. However, gamers with a plethora of peripherals may find its limited USB ports a bit restrictive.

Oculink RTX 4090 eGPU

The Minisforum UM 780 XTX stands out as the jewel in the crown of this year’s lineup. It boasts an RDNA 3 iGPU and an Oculink port, which allows for eGPU expansion, offering a level of versatility and future-proofing that is rare in mini PCs.

While not the most powerful, the Minisforum EM 680 earns respect for striking a balance between portability, flexibility, and sufficient performance for tasks like emulation and 4K video playback, making it a well-rounded choice for a wide array of gamers.

ETA Prime’s findings are based on extensive testing and hands-on experience with a range of models, ensuring that we bring you the most reliable insights. It’s clear that the 2023 mini gaming PC market offers a diverse range of options to suit different tastes and needs. Whether you prioritize raw power, innovative design, or flexibility, there’s a model out there that will fit your gaming lifestyle perfectly. As more mini gaming PCs are launched in 2024 we will keep you up to speed as always.



