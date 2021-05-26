Bentley Bentayga S SUV unveiled

Bentley is launching a sportier version of their Bentayga SUV, the Bentley Bentayga S, according to Bentley the car is designed to deliver ‘heightened agility and presence’.

The Bentley Bentayga S comes with a 4.0 litre twin turbo that produces 542 horsepower and 568 lb ft of torque.

The youthful, muscular exterior design of the new Bentayga S reflects a truly dynamic driving experience. Stylish and purposeful in equal measure, the sporting nature of the Bentayga S is clearly visible from every angle, and made more dramatic with a suite of changes that change the character of the car both inside and out.

The Bentayga’s already striking road presence is amplified still further on the ‘S’ with black treatment to all exterior brightware, matched with black door mirrors and black-painted side sills. These features are enhanced by dark tint treatment to the headlamps and elliptical tail lamps, together with new high gloss black on the lower bumper grilles. A larger rear spoiler on the Bentayga S that both extends the roofline in profile and provides increased aerodynamic stability at speed is complemented by black painted, split oval, sport exhaust tailpipes, and unique exterior badging.

This gives the SUV a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 miles per hour, the car also comes with some new 22 inch wheels and a new V8 split sports exhaust.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley Bentayga S SUV over at Bentley at the link below.

Source Bentley

