BenQ updated ZOWIE FK-B, ZA-B 3360 Sensor mouse

This week BenQ has announced an updated version of its ZOWIE mouse in the form of the BenQ ZOWIE FK-B, ZA-B standard edition Series mice with 3360 sensor. Unlike previous FK & ZA models, the updated series have a symmetrical right-handed design. The side buttons on the right side have been removed to prevent interference with a right-handed user’s grip.

“The mouse cable attachment point has also been raised at an angle to lower the chance of the cable dragging on the mousepad. The mice also come with a report rate switch at the bottom to quickly and conveniently switch to your preferred setting. which come equipped with the 3360 sensor, providing gamers with a different mouse tracking feel.”

The FK-B & ZA-B Series retains the big skatez design and both these series are available in three sizes respectively – FK1+-B, FK1-B, FK2-B; and ZA11-B, ZA12-B, ZA13-B.

Source : BenQ

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals