Bello 2 scanner and trainer helps reduce body fat

If your New Year’s resolution is to get a little fitter and reduce the amount of body fat you are carrying the Bello 2 personal body fat trainer and scanner might be the perfect gadget to help you achieve your goals. The compact handheld gadget can help you reduce fat and measure 5 body scan points, recording your readings directly to the Bello 2 companion application on your phone. The system provides personalized exercise plans, personalized reports as well as nutrition plans to help you reduce body fat easily and effectively.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $175 or £128 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Did you know that many people struggle with metabolic and chronic diseases? While prevention is the best option, not everyone succeeds at that. On top of that, Covid-19 has highlighted the risk of having chronic conditions such as diabetes, which raises the mortality rate of the virus. So many of us now have a greater desire to stay healthy and take preventive measures toward better health. After the success of Bello1 in 2019, Olive Healthcare is now releasing Bello2. Simply scan the 5 spots on your body anywhere, anytime. Then, Bello2 keeps you apprised of your health by giving you the tools and information you need right in the palm of your hands.”

Bello 2 scanner provides tailored body fat management

If the Bello 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Bello 2 helps reduce body fat project play the promotional video below.

“Bello2 offers DEXA-scan-level accuracy and convenient features like easy-to-read app reports. It’s also FCC registered and radiation-free, and it uses noninvasive NIRS technology. Bello 2’s algorithm can predict if a user has the symptoms below based on NHANES data provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC, the largest health institution in the United States)”

“Bello2 comes with a special body shape and wellness program called 9 Block Therapy. The program analyzes your health and body shape based on your body measurements. Then you can set your own health goals through the app. Depending on your goals, the program will find and deliver an optimal diet and exercise regimen to you. You can enjoy the world’s largest diet program, FatSecret, for free.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the helps reduce body fat, jump over to the official Bello 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

