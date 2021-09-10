Beginner’s Guide on how to Mirror Android Screen to PC

This article aims to provide a comprehensive review of iMyFone MirrorTo – a top-ranked Android emulator that lets you mirror your smartphone on a big screen.

If you haven’t been living under a rock for the last few months, you’d already know that iMyFone MirrorTo has been the talk of the town in the world of Android mirroring apps. This review article will walk you through every aspect of iMyFone MirrorTo to help whether or not use this Android Screen MirrorTo for streaming your Android phone on a PC.

Without any further ado, let’s cut to the chase.

Part 1: A Detailed Review of iMyFone MirrorTo

How often do you play a spectacular game on your Android device and wish only if you could enjoy it on the big screen? I bet quite too often. Luckily, it’s easier than what you think it is. All you need to do is install a third-party Android emulator like iMyFone MirrorTo and get a better gaming experience.

a. Overview of MirrorTo

Just as it indicates, MirrorTo is an Android screen mirror app that empowers users to mimic Android screens on a PC with great ease. Once the connection is established – which takes hardly a few seconds – it emulates everything on your Android phone from games and social media apps to videos and photos in your phone’s gallery.

It is equipped with tons of impeccable features that work in tandem with its intuitive interface to offer great flexibility and convenience in managing games and other apps on the big screen. Let us dive into its highlighted features of MirrorTo Android Screen Mirror App along with how to use it.

b. Key Features of MirrorTo

1. Effortlessly screen-share most Android phones to PC.

It offers a simple and easy-to-navigate interface, making it an ideal choice for not-so-tech-savvy users. Its interface doesn’t bombard you with unnecessary options and instead, you get an intuitive design to connect your Android phone to the big screen.

With just a few clicks, any user can emulate the most Android phones – regardless of their skillset.

2. Conveniently operate the keyboard when mirroring the screen to PC.

It promises a convenient game keyboard to control the big screen intuitively. Thanks to its advanced customization settings, users can reset controls and adjust other settings to play games as they want.

What’s more, the iMyFone MirrorTo can hide the icon from the desktop screen with just one click.

3. Freely control your phone with a large screen from a computer

The best thing about MirrorTo is its ability to provide the most consistent and reliable connection between your Android device and a PC. Users can have both full-screen view and zoom-window size while playing games or watching videos. Embracing the vivacity of games is not possible without an HD display and visuals – and that is where iMyFone MirrorTo is best at. It brings you to a world of thrill and excitement.

4. Fluently play mobile games or manage social Apps without delay on PC

iMyFone MirrorTo is primarily developed for allowing users to play games and/or manage social media apps on the big screen like never before. Because of this, it offers the most fluent and stable gaming experience that one can wish for.

You won’t feel any delays or lags while playing games or using social media apps on your PC.

C. How to Guide

The best part of MirrorTo is the straightforward procedure to mirror an Android device. Here’s how to do that:

Step 1

Once installed, launch iMyFone MirrorTo on your computer.

Step 2

Now, connect your Android device to the PC via a cable and hit Transferring files.

Step 3

Follow the on-screen instructions to enable USB debugging on your mobile.

Step 4

Now, give permission to the program to mirror your device. Hit Turn on and you’ll see the iMyFone MirrorTo apk display on your PC.

Step 5

From here on, you can control and enjoy all the mobile apps on your computer.

Part 2: Why MirrorTo is a Go-To Android Mirroring App

1. Flexibility in Use

First and foremost, iMyFone MirrorTo offers significant flexibility to the users to adjust control settings on the big screen. Unlike most mirroring apps, it doesn’t cause any lag while playing games or using any other app on your Windows.

Likewise, it offers fast loading times even on low-end PCs and doesn’t slow down your computer no matter which game you’re playing.

2. User Feedback

Being an avid gamer, I love to play games on my Samsung phone. Having tested and tried many Android screen mirror apps in the past, I finally got what I was looking for when a friend recommended this simple yet feature-rich app to me.

It took me just a few minutes to understand its interface and start mirroring my Android device. Not only am I having enhanced gaming experience but showing my demo videos to customers better than ever.

3. Price

When it comes to its premium packages, it still stands apart from similar tools in offering the most user-friendly rates you could ask for. Here are the 4 paid versions offered by this tool:

1-Month Plan for $19.95 $29.95 Quarter Plan for $29.95 $39.95 Yearly Plan for $39.95 $49.95 Lifetime Plan for $59.95 $79.95

To win customers’ trust, it also extends a 30-day money back guarantee in case you’re not satisfied with its services. If anything, iMyFone MirrorTo has already established itself as a worthy online Android emulator. It has all the exciting features that make it a perfect alternative for apps like MirrorGo and ApowerMirror. Since this tool is specifically designed to improve your gaming experience, it has got a 10/10 score in terms of high performance and reliability.

iOS 15 Release Celebration and 100% Win Lucky Draw

To celebrate iOS 15 Release, iMyFone provides 100% Win Lucky Draw and 60% discount for everyone on its best-selling products, including iMyFone AnyRecover, Filme, and MirrorTo. iMyFone has been encouraging all people who need to troubleshoot their Android and iOS software problems without breaking the bank. Use coupons to get more star products from iMyFone.

