Battery Test: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Video)

When choosing a new smartphone, battery life is often a deal-breaker. With the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike are eager to know which device can keep up with their busy lives. Luckily, a recent real-world battery drain test offers some clear insights. The video below from ZoneofTECH compares the two flagship devices and reveals which phone keeps ticking longer under the same usage conditions.

In the video, the showdown began with both smartphones fully charged. As the day kicked off with an Uber ride, it was noted that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s battery started to dip slightly faster than the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s. This early stage of the test set the tone for a day filled with various digital demands.

One of the first rigorous tests involved streaming an episode on Netflix. Here, users would be pleased to know that while the iPhone provided a more vibrant viewing experience, both phones exhibited similar battery depletion rates during this phase. This segment of the test highlighted not only the efficiency of the devices’ batteries but also the quality of their displays.

As the day progressed, the battery levels of both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra decreased, albeit at different rates. High-demand activities such as video recording and using navigation apps at Liverpool’s landmarks took a noticeable toll on the devices’ battery lives. Interestingly, there were moments when the Samsung pulled ahead in terms of battery longevity, showcasing its resilience during intensive use.

After a full day of capturing photos, navigating, streaming, and even gaming on the return train ride, the results were in. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra managed to outlast the iPhone 15 Pro Max by approximately 50 minutes. The final battery percentages before the devices powered down were 8% for the iPhone and 13% for the Samsung, marking a significant victory for the Galaxy S24 Ultra in this real-world test.

Source & Image Credit ZoneofTECH



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals