SmartCoby lightweight pocket battery pack $24

If you’re in the market for a lightweight battery pack to help keep your smartphone topped up during the day you may be interested in the SmartCoby, a battery pack specifically designed to offer a lightweight pocket sized charger that is easy to carry with plenty of power. The small battery pack is equipped with an 8,000mAh and 10,000mAh rechargeable battery and is now available to back via Indiegogo with up to 19% off its recommended retail price. Created by a development company based in Osaka, Japan early bird pledges are available from $24 or £19 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2020

Features of the lightweight battery pack include :

– Just 0.5 inches thick, extremely lightweight at 0.3lbs (137g) and the size of a business card!

– Including a super high-spec. PD 3.0, QC4+, pass-through, and automatic switching slow/rapid speed charging function!

– A simple design with 8,000mAh high capacity for ease of use, and variety of colors ideal for everyday life.

“Which kind of power bank is the most convenient?—The answer is a power bank which is suitable for daily use. Since almost everyone is using power banks for various purposes, the standard for “suitable for daily use” is very high. Lightweight and compactness are major requirements, but if the installed capacity is 5,000mAh or less, it will not be able to charge current smartphones even once, and will have to be charged daily. This will become tedious, and eventually the battery will end up being unused at home, or forgotten in a bag or backpack with no charge. Also, if charging takes too long, it may end up being replaced for a heavier (but larger capacity) power bank. “

Specifications of the SmartCoby lightweight battery pack include :

– Compact: 2.6×3.5×0.5inches (65x90x13mm)

– Super lightweight: 0.3lbs (137g) the same as 2 eggs!

– Compatible with PD 3.0 and QC4+, quick charge technology for the next generation.

– MacBook compatible.

– Multiple-functions are compatible with many devices.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals