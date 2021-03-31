New Bang & Olufsen Xbox wireless headset features ANC and Dolby Atmos $499

This week Bang & Olufsen has unveiled a new Xbox wireless gaming headset which features both active noise cancelling and Dolby Atmos technology and will soon be available to purchase priced at $499. The Xbox wireless gaming headset is available in Black Anthracite, Grey Mist and Navy finishes and features a microphone with beamforming technology.

Bang & Olufsen will be officially launching the new Beoplay Portal Xbox wireless headset throughout the United States and Canada this week making it exclusively available via the official Bang & Olufsen website, Microsoft Store and Best Buy for a limited time, and will be available globally via the Bang & Olufsen online store from April 29, 2021.

“Beoplay Portal are powerful, comfortable headphones designed to fit harmoniously into your life – whether gaming, listening to music, or on calls. Wirelessly connect to your PC to chat, interact and listen to music during office hours, answer calls on your phone, then jump into a full-on gaming experience with seamless Xbox connectivity when it’s time to relax.”

“Communicate clearly with our innovative virtual boom arm. An array of microphones amplify your voice while filtering out background noise, allowing for complete freedom of movement and a high-quality speech performance. A quick access mute option makes it easy to switch between modes, so you’re always in control.”

“Beoplay Portal’s rich audio experience delivers all the detail and nuance that make your game come to life. In addition to expert tuning from Bang & Olufsen sound engineers, Beoplay Portal features Dolby Atmos for Headphones to create unparalleled immersion through spatial audio (for Xbox and Windows 10). “

Source : B&O

