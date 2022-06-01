Bambu Lab X1 multifilament 3D printer with lidar and AI

The Bambu Lab X1 is a new 3D printer capable of printing with multiple filaments allowing you to create multicoloured 3D prints in a wide variety of different materials. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $3 million thanks to over 2,500 backers with still 29 days remaining. Capable of printing from four different filament reels simultaneously the printer allows you to create a wide variety of different designs and features a 60° C enclosed chamber and heated hotbed capable of reaching 120° C. Making sure your print does not move during the 3D printing process.

“The Bambu Lab X1 series has gone through 7 iterations and is currently at the ramping up stage of mass production. We expect to start shipment immediately upon the completion of this Kickstarter campaign. However, as the impact of COVID-19 still persists, unexpected issues, especially supply chain interruption, flight/shipping cancellation or port congestion, may occur. We promise that should any unexpected issues arise, we will handle them with swift action, transparent communication, and care – with our backers’ satisfaction as our highest priority.”

Bambu Lab X1 3D printer

If the Bambu Lab X1 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Bambu Lab X1 3D printer project watch the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $857 or £635 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The product is designed, manufactured and tested in a way to ensure a long-lasting usage in various environments. Reliability tests are carried out to the toughest standards. The machine is designed to be serviced easily and all parts that face wear can be easily replaced. We use steel and glass as the main material of the machine, both of which are highly recyclable.”

“The form factor of the printer is much smaller than other printers with a similar build volume. As a result, the package is much smaller and saves carbon emission in the whole logistics chain. We’ve built the entire filament feeding system around a reusable spool design and achieved at least 20% plastic waste in filament consumption. We chose the packaging material carefully to minimize the use of non-recyclable material.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 3D printer, jump over to the official Bambu Lab X1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

