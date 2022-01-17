The Bamboo WEAVE designer fountain pen and rollerball are now available to back via Kickstarter and have been created by bamboo weaving artist Qiu Jin-Duan, who brings over 30 years of artisan experience and unique insight to the project. The unique fountain pen will be available as a limited edition creation and is the world’s first writing instrument to feature handcrafted bamboo weaving.

Designer limited edition fountain pen

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $79 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates).

“As the aluminum alloy pen tube meets the high standard of meticulous writing instruments, the tender, woody texture of hand weaved bamboo patterns offers an unparalleled writing experience. Tenacity, strength, and flexibility are spirits that WEAVE wants to bring to you. We hope that with a piece of nature in hand, inspiration would flood in with grace and vitality.”

If the Bamboo WEAVE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Bamboo WEAVE designer fountain pen project view the promotional video below.

“Bamboo is a sustainable substance with high breathability and hygroscopicity. After only 3-4 years of growth, it is ready to be cut and used. The more it gets cut regularly, the better it grows. Resonating with the nature of regeneration of the plant, ​​Qiu believes that the art of bamboo weaving needs constant evolution to thrive.”

“From a kid running in bamboo woods to an award-winning artist with three decades of authentic craft experience, ​​Qiu Jin-Duan has a life intertwined with bamboo profoundly. ​​Qiu was born and grew up in Zhushan town in Taiwan, a town known for its bamboo culture and tradition. ​​ Throughout the decades, Qiu has been developing new patterns and exploring different forms to present bamboo weaving art. Her work not only is known in Taiwan, but also participated in international exhibitions abroad. Her current collaboration with TA+d sparks innovation, finding harmony in the natural fibers and metal, bringing craft and design together.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the designer fountain pen, jump over to the official Bamboo WEAVE crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

