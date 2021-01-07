Icemouse 2 environmentally friendly bamboo mouse from $49

Rather than being constructed from plastic the Icemouse 2 casing is made from more environmentally friendly and sustainable bamboo wood. Providing users with a more natural feel and a design that can be easily accessed to replace micro-switches or other components if needed.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Icemouse 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Icemouse 2 bamboo mouse project review the promotional video below.

“A Breathable Bamboo Mouse with Natural Touch， A comfortable and practical mouse, A mouse that has been accepted by its supporters, Icemouse has done it! Icemouse is a comfortable mouse well received by supporters. We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who supported us”

“Now, we have launched our Icemouse2, a portable bamboo mouse endowing with easily-replaceable micro-switches and more powerful functions, providing wood-product supporters with one more good choice”

“Icemouse2 can bring you good mood everyday. You will not have to be frustrated that you have to throw the mouse away because the micro-switches fail (even if the rest parts of it are still in good condition). Icemouse2’s micro-switches can be replaced as easily as the battery, which greatly prolongs its service life”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the bamboo mouse, jump over to the official Icemouse 2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals