Balena EtcherPro can burn 16 microSD cards or USB flash drives simultaneously

If you need to burn multiple USB flash drives or microSD cards on a continual basis, you may be interested in a new device called the Balena EtcherPro which is capable of copying and creating 16 microSD cards or USB flash drives at the same time. The handy devices perfect for those selling SD cards or software and the devices can be stacked together to offer larger capacity production if needed. The EtcherPro is currently available to preorder for a deposit of $50 and is expected to sell for $990 plus tax and shipping.

“The wait is (almost) over! We’re excited to launch EtcherPro, the hardware extension of Etcher, our open-source data writing software. EtcherPro is built to write data flawlessly to multiple drives/devices simultaneously, increasing efficiency as production scales.”

“EtcherPro takes our software Etcher to the next level, creating the most streamlined, fast, and efficient multiple drive duplicator on the market. Etcher is balena’s leading-edge open-source image writing software, currently flashing almost 2 million SD cards & USB drives per month.”

Source : Balena EtcherPro : Liliputing : Tom’s Hardware : CNX Software

