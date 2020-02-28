Baldur’s Gate 3 opening cinematic trailer

As previously announced games development team at Larian Studios have released a new opening cinematic trailer for the highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 game which is currently being built. “Gather your party and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power.”

“Forged with the new Divinity 4.0 engine, Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you unprecedented freedom to explore, experiment, and interact with a world that truly reacts to your choices. A grand, cinematic narrative brings you closer to your characters than ever before, as you venture through the Forgotten Realms of Dungeons & Dragons in Larian’s biggest adventure yet. “

The Baldur’s Gate 3 role-playing video game developed and published by Larian Studios And will offer both single player and multiplayer modes. “Single players will be able to create one or more characters and form a party with them and computer-generated characters to explore the game’s story. Optionally, players will be able to take one of their characters and team up online with one or more other players to form a party together.”

Unfortunately no release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been confirmed as yet, but as more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Larian Studios

