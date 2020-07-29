Wingman Backpack top opening, modular gadget bag

The design team at Dr. Wilds have created a new top opening modular adventure bag aptly named the Wingman Backpack. launched via Kickstarter this month the Wingman Backpack offers a unique design that can be combined with modular accessories to provide an adaptable solution to your everyday carrying needs. Watch the demonstration video below to live more about the Wingman Backpack.

Super early pledges are now available offering a 40% discount off the recommended retail price starting from just $179 and offering a 30L backpack. If the campaign is successful worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020

“An ergonomic adaptation of a legacy design, this customizable travel bag fuses the large capacity, incredible durability, and unmatchable accessibility of a Doctor’s Bag, with the comfort and functionality of the modern-day backpack. Water-resistant with modular components, the Wingman Backpack aims to be the last travel bag you’ll ever buy.”

“Dr.Wilds was established in 2018 by the product director of one of Taiwan’s leading OEM backpack and accessory manufacturers, who has 18 years of experience working with some of the biggest brands—including global companies like BMW, Samsonite, and KAPPA. With this foundation, the team at Dr.Wilds wanted to harness their understanding of design best practices to make backpacks that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s best bags.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals