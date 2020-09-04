Following on from the unveiling of their prototype handheld gaming PC the Aya Neo. This week the development team has announced a first production run for the Aya Neo “Founder Edition” systems will be available next month during October 2020.

The Aya Neo handheld gaming PC is equipped with a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS touchscreen LCD, and the complete console measures 255 mm x 282 mm. Specifications for the Aya Neo handheld gaming system include:

– Display 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD

– CPU AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core/6-thread

– GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6

– RAM 16GB DDR4-4266 LPDDR4X

– Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe

– Battery 47 Whr

– Other WiFi 6

– Built-in game controllers

– 10-point multitouch

– Accelerometer

Source : Liliputing

