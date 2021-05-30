Easily grow herbs, cuttings and plants with Greenfinity

If like me your green fingers could do with the little nurturing, a new automatic watering and growing system aptly named Greenfinity has launched via Kickstarter to help. Greenfinity is based on automatic watering and provides you with a system of cotton wicks, giving your plant all the nutrients it needs when it needs them.

Simply provide water and the plant will take up the exact amount it needs to grow. The result: Sustainable, healthy plants that grow without risk of water-logging or dehydration. combining both terracotta and glass together the innovative functional plant growing system is also minimalist in design and provides an easy way to grow an endless supply of new plants from cuttings.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $42 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Greenfinity campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Greenfinity plant watering project review the promotional video below.

“Greenfinity is your new indoor best friend. It is a smart designer system that lets you grow your favorite herbs and other plants year-round in a fun, easy, and beautiful way.However, gardening is not for everyone, for myriad reasons: a lack of space, no garden plot, or simply a lack of time or know-how. Y Quan has a solution to help people get back to basics, simply and enjoyably. Growing cuttings with Greenfinity is a way not just to boost nature, but also to reconnect with it. It’s a rewarding personal experience and a great family activity rolled into one.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the plant watering, jump over to the official Greenfinity crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

